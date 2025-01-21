Proposal to close Rifle Correctional Center sparks concern

The Rifle Correctional Center is at risk of closing as state officials consider cost-cutting measures to address a budget deficit.

A December proposal to the Colorado General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee (JBC) by corrections analyst Justin Brakke recommends shuttering the facility to save $10 million annually.

The facility originally opened in the 1960s as a satellite labor camp and has evolved into its current format, which includes community-based labor services, secondary education, vocational training, and a reintegration program aimed at reducing recidivism. It houses up to 192 inmates and employs 56 people.

“These are good jobs that support families in Rifle and the surrounding area,” Rifle Mayor Sean Strode said. “The facility also helps our city directly. Inmates have worked on Habitat for Humanity projects and other community efforts. If it shuts down, it’s not just the jobs we lose — it’s a ripple effect that hurts the entire town.”

The proposed closure has sparked memories of a similar battle in 2009 when former Gov. Bill Ritter proposed shutting down the Rifle prison due to budget shortfalls. Outcry from Rifle officials and residents resulted in the plan being scuttled.

“I’ve lived in Rifle all my life. I remember when they built the facility, and it seems like about every 10 years, this rears its head that they have to close,” Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson said. “We have fought this battle before, and we don’t want to lose this. There are families that need income. I will point my finger right at Gov. Polis. If this facility is to close, this is bad government.”

Brakke’s report cited high vacancy rates as a primary justification for the closure. Over the past six months, the Rifle Correctional Center has operated at 26% below capacity, averaging 50 empty beds monthly. Brakke noted that inmates could be transferred to other minimum-security facilities, such as Delta or Sterling, which have available capacity.

Community advocates argue that the value of the Rifle facility extends beyond bed capacity. Gabe Cohen, founder of Discovery Café, has worked with inmates at the center since 2022, offering peer recovery support to help them overcome addiction, trauma, and other challenges.

“It’s a small facility, and that makes a huge difference,” Cohen said. “In bigger facilities, there are so many more inmates competing for limited spots in programs. At Rifle, people get the chance to actually participate and learn. Closing Rifle would mean fewer opportunities for rehabilitation, and that affects everyone, not just the inmates.”

Cohen highlighted the success stories of former inmates who have gone on to manage sober living homes, work in recovery services, or secure jobs in other fields.

“I know several people whose lives changed because of their time at Rifle,” Cohen said. “These programs don’t just help inmates — they help families and communities.”

Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, said she is working with the Department of Corrections (DOC) and JBC members to advocate for keeping the facility open.

The Rifle Correctional Center in Garfield County faces possible closure due to a state budget deficit. Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

“The DOC wants to keep Rifle open, and so do I,” Velasco said. “It’s a vital asset to our community. They provide jobs, training, and resources that help people re-enter society successfully. Closing it would be catastrophic for Rifle and Garfield County.”

Velasco encouraged community members to reach out to JBC members and state legislators to make their voices heard. She emphasized that the budget process is still ongoing, and outcomes can still be influenced.

“I’ve spoken with members of the JBC, and they want to hear from the community,” Velasco said. “It’s important that everyone steps up and speaks out to show how much this facility matters.”

Strode noted that discussions about closing the facility have surfaced periodically over the years, particularly during budget shortfalls.

“Apparently, this comes up every four or five years when the state looks for ways to save money,” Strode said. “But we’ve fought for this facility before, and we can do it again.”

Samson said the facility’s closure would also disrupt inmates’ lives and undermine the programs that have made a difference for many.

“Closing this facility is about more than just jobs,” Samson said. “It’s about people. These programs give inmates a chance to change their lives for the better. Losing Rifle would mean losing that opportunity, and we can’t let that happen.”

The Rifle City Council and Garfield County Commission are set to meet Wednesday to discuss their efforts to keep the correctional center open. On Thursday, the JBC will hear the official proposal to close the facility.

“This is far from being official, but we need to make it known and have our voices heard that we don’t want to see the Rifle Correctional Center closed,” Velasco said.