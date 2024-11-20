Rifle and Coal Ridge High students dive into democracy as student election judges

In a powerful step toward civic engagement, this November, Rifle and Coal Ridge High School students swapped their school books for ballots, serving as election judges across Garfield County. These students, just shy of voting age, got a rare inside look at democracy in action on Tuesday, November 5—greeting voters and witnessing firsthand the importance of each vote. Their participation is part of a renewed effort by Garfield County’s new Clerk and Recorder, Jackie Harmon, who believes they are the future of our democracy.

Harmon spearheaded the effort to involve students this year.

“The opportunity for student judges has always been available, but as the new Clerk, I felt it was important to get the information out to the schools and students. They are the future of our democracy.”

Harmon emphasized the importance of engaging young people in elections early.

“I hope they get a passion for democracy and learn how important it is to be a part of our freedom. I also hope they enjoy the experience of being around the community and the voting environment—the voters really enjoy seeing the students.”

Rifle High School senior Yoselin Ramirez expressed her excitement, noting the value of youth involvement in shaping the future.

“Being part of this process shows that we care about our community and appreciate everyone who comes out to vote,” she said.

Her classmate Alex Pelaez added that the experience has helped him feel more confident about voting.

“I wanted to see what goes on behind the scenes so that I’ll feel prepared when I cast my first ballot,” he explained.

Students received extensive training in preparation for their roles, with Harmon’s team offering both a six-hour and a two-hour training session to meet student demand.

“We provided a full training initially, and as more showed interest, we provided another session,” Harmon explained. A total of 22 student judges participated across Garfield County this election season—16 from Glenwood Springs High School, three from Coal Ridge High School, and three from Rifle High School.

The students rotated through various tasks at Vote Centers and the county’s Courthouse processing center, giving them a broad view of election-day operations. Though they did not issue ballots—since they haven’t been trained on the SCORE computer system—they were heavily involved in other essential roles.

Coal Ridge High senior Angel Sanchez just missed the voting age by a few weeks. The chance to serve as an election judge offered a way to contribute to and learn about the process.

“I couldn’t vote this time around, but being an election judge allows me to participate in a meaningful way,” he said. He added that through information that he learned because of this experience, he was able to help his aunt get registered and vote in this election.

Fellow Coal Ridge student Ellie May saw it as an opportunity to support her community.

“Helping out on Election Day felt like a great way to support our community and our nation in an important process,” she shared.

Michael Santillan, also from Coal Ridge, said he appreciates how the experience has helped him understand the layers of security and fairness built into the voting system.

“The ballot marking devices were really interesting,” said Michael. “Seeing them in action clarified how they work, especially since there’s so much talk about voting machines.”

Yoselin agreed adding, “It was surprising to see how much security goes into each part of the process, from locked rooms to 24-hour surveillance.”

Garfield Re-2 School District Superintendent Heather Grumley commended the students for their commitment.

“It’s wonderful to see our students embracing this opportunity. They’re gaining invaluable insights into civic engagement, and it’s encouraging to know our future voters are so well-informed,” Grumley said.

Harmon hopes to cultivate a lifelong commitment to civic duty by involving students in elections.

“We always need election judges, but time demands make it challenging for many people to serve. I hope these students feel the importance of the role they’re playing and develop a passion for participating in our democracy,” she noted.

For these students, the day was a learning experience beyond textbooks. As Ellie May put it, “We should celebrate Election Day as a positive chapter for America, focusing on everyone’s right to vote.” Through their work, these young election judges are bridging divides and building a foundation for an engaged future.

Rifle High School student Amelia Wilks also participated in this program, and was unavailable at the time of the interview.