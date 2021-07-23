Rifle city manager to transition out of position

Rifle City Manager Scott Hahn holds a sign during a “Hello Rodeo” event put on by the Rifle Humanity Restoration Crew in fall 2020.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle City Manager Scott Hahn plans to transition out of his position over the next several months, according to a city of Rifle news release.

“Rifle is an awesome community that I am proud to have served and represented. The citizens and City of Rifle staff are second to none,” Hahn states in the release.

Hahn was not immediately available for questions, but he will be assisting Chief of Police Tommy Klein who will serve as interim city manager for the next several months, the release states.

Klein confirmed on Friday he’ll start as interim city manager Aug. 1.

Hahn led Rifle through a number of major construction projects, including the municipal pool and the ongoing downtown project. He is also the founder of the City of Rifle Humanity Restoration Crew, an effort started in 2020, a group created to encourage people to reconnect with each other.

“Not to mention the ‘Smile, Greet and Wave’ signs in every neighborhood and the nearly 100,000 people who watched his humorous videos,” the release states. “Scott’s efforts at increasing communication and creating an environment of friendliness and inclusivity can’t be understated.”

Hahn originally replaced Rifle city manager Jim Nichols on a two-year $140,000 contract July 23, 2018. Nichols served just three months after taking over for longtime city manager Matt Sturgeon.

Prior to coming to Rifle, Hahn worked as the borough manager for the town of Skagway, Alaska.

He’s also worked for the cities of Erie and Hayden and has been a longtime resident of Colorado, living in both the Western Slope and Front Range.

He originally grew up in Iowa but received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado and his master’s from the University of Colorado, Boulder.