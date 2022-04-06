Two sustain minor injuries following blaze at Affordable Inns in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs fire crews respond to a structure fire at the Affordable Inns in West Glenwood on Wednesday morning.



The Glenwood Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the Affordable Inns in West Glenwood at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday morning. Active flames were reported though only smoke was visible when fire crews arrived.

Everyone in the building was accounted for, however, two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Red Cross had been called to help those who were displaced as a result of the fire.

U.S. Highway 6 in Glenwood Springs is expected to be closed until late morning.

Responding agencies included Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale Fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Glenwood Springs Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

