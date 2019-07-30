Volunteers needed for Saturday’s River Fest in Glenwood Springs

Volunteers comb the river bank at a past Glenwood Springs river cleanup.

Post Independent file

For nearly two decades, RiverFEST has brought Glenwood Springs residents together for a river cleanup, followed by food, libations and live music.

“Bring your kids, bring your grandparents, bring your friends,” Glenwood Springs Senior Planner Trent Hyatt, city staff organizer of the event, said of Saturday’s volunteer event.

“The volunteers are what make it happen in terms of removing litter and debris from the area’s streams and rivers,” he said.

Utilizing an individual and team format, individual volunteers should meet at the shelter closest to the boat ramp in Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road, at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Teams, in coordination with the city’s River Commission, will meet at a predetermined cleanup location where they will receive their necessary river cleanup supplies.

Both individuals and teams may register for the event through the city’s website at http://www.cogs.us/riverfest

The cleanup along the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers will last from 9 a.m. to noon.

Last year’s event saw 131 volunteers, and this year organizers hope for 150.

“We’d like to grow it annually. …The more volunteers we get, the more trash we take out,” Hyatt explained of the family-friendly event.

In previous years, RiverFEST volunteers have filled multiple six-yard trash containers to the brim with litter and debris gathered from the banks of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers.

The cleanup has also turned up items that volunteers wanted out of the rivers, but not necessarily in the trash.

“Old memorabilia,” Hyatt said of what volunteers occasionally come across.

“Whether it’s old medicine jars or tin beer cans, there are some neat things that folks find.”

However, the majority of the cleanup includes removing metal from the rivers, Hyatt explained — so much so that, this year, organizers will bring in a metal specific collection bin.

Although the trash collection concludes at noon, RiverFEST goes on until 3 p.m. with free food, soft drinks, beer and live music for volunteers.

“We coin it as RiverFEST because we include a celebration at the end of that morning cleanup,” Hyatt said. “From noon to 3 p.m., we have a celebration at Two Rivers Park for those fine volunteers.”

This year’s afternoon celebration features live bluegrass music from Hardscrabble, giveaway prizes from community sponsors and onsite education and retail vendors.

“Folks can be involved in teams that can float along the river. If you’ve got your own boat and want to float a section, we can assign you one,” Hyatt said of the cleanup effort.

“Or, you can just show up at Two Rivers Park and walk sections of the river. So, there are a couple different means of getting after it.”

mabennett@postindependent.com