Glenwood Demons face some stiff interstate competition at Front Range hoops tournament

Playing at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor over the weekend, the Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls basketballers faced some tops teams not only from northern Colorado, but from neighboring Wyoming.

The Lady Demons dropped their first two games of the season, 60-37 to East High out of Cheyenne on Thursday and 50-42 to Campbell County from Gillette on Friday, before grabbing a 60-49 win over Resurrection Christian of Loveland to close things out on Saturday.

Against Resurrection, the Demons regrouped after being down 30-29 at the half, using a 16-12 third period and a 15-8 fourth to secure the win.

Glenwood moves to 6-2 on the season ahead of a road trip to play Erie (3-4) on Monday.

The Demon boys, meanwhile, lost 77-46 to East and 58-48 to Resurrection Christian before scoring a 61-56 over Campbell County. In the finale, Glenwood led 29-21 at halftime and held off an 18-11 Camels run in the fourth to take the victory.

Glenwood’s boys (5-5) are also at Erie (2-4), as both Demon teams head into the holiday break after the Monday contests.

Basalt Classic results

On the local front, the Rifle and Roaring Fork teams were at the Basalt Longhorn Classic at the end of last week.

Rifle’s girls fell to 3-4 with a 38-27 loss to Eagle Valley on Thursday, and played Moffat County on Friday (no score reported to Maxpreps)

Rifle’s boys dropped to 0-7 after tournament losses to Kent Denver, 93-37, Grand Valley, 62-49, and Roaring Fork, 67-45.

The Rifle teams are off until after the break when they travel to Steamboat Springs on Jan. 6.

The Roaring Fork boys moved to 2-3 on the season at the Basalt tournament, rebounding from a 55-43 loss to host Basalt on Wednesday and a 53-48 loss to Canon City on Friday before scoring the win over Rifle. Rams senior Eddie Hernandez had 32 points for the Rams against the Bears.

Roaring Fork’s girls fell 30-13 to host Basalt on Wednesday and won 51-37 over Moffat County on Saturday. A Friday matchup against Middle Park was not reported to Maxpreps.

Coal Ridge girls now 7-1

The Coal Ridge High School girls improved to 7-1 with wins at North Fork, 53-24, on Thursday and 40-24 at home over Cedaredge last Tuesday. Senior Jackie Camunez had 17 points against Cedaredge

The Titan boys, meanwhile, moved to 2-4 with a win at North Fork, 56-44, preceded by a close one at home on Tuesday, a 66-63 loss to Cedaredge. Junior Lochlan Wade had 18 points against Cedaredge and 16 against North Fork.

Both Coal Ridge teams travel play Palisade on Tuesday, their final action before the holiday break.