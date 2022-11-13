Fishing Guide Alliance works to spruce up popular boat ramp at Westbank

The Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance recently worked with Gould Construction to upgrade the boat ramp on the Roaring Fork River at Westbank.

Courtesy photo

The Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance (RFFGA) recently coordinated a project to improve the conditions at the Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area/Westbank boat ramp, which is one of the busiest ramps on the Roaring Fork River.

RFFGA President Kyle Holt coordinated a project. He said the condition of the ramp was degraded, with loose and large boulders causing guides and other river users to have a hard time maneuvering their vehicles and trailers in and out of the river access.

In coordination with Gould Construction and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, three loads of road base (120 tons) were added to the ramp. “The result is a smooth and safe boat launch that guides and river users can enjoy now,” Holt said. “Thank you to Mark Gould Jr. and his crew for coordinating with the RFFGA and prioritizing this project. Thank you also to all of the members and associate members who contributed funds toward this ramp project.”

RFFGA is a local, member-based nonprofit formed by professional fishing guides to advocate for their local outfitter industry and give guides and anglers a voice in the community. Its service area includes the Roaring Fork and Middle Colorado region, includes the Eagle, Roaring Fork, and Colorado rivers. Since 2014, the organization has worked closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife on several projects in the region including creating and installing signage at the Bob Terrel State Wildlife Area/Carbondale boat ramp, spawning area closure signs on the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers, and voluntary fishing closure signs on area rivers during periods of excessive warm river temperatures in four out of the last five summers.

Follow the Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance and learn about membership and other support opportunities on Instagram and Facebook.