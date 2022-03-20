Preps roundup: Area track athletes get early season tune-up at Rifle Invitational

Grand Valley’s Colby Scott and Summit’s Malachi Ryan compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Rifle Invite on Friday, March 18.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Track and field athletes from five Garfield County high schools took part in the 25-team Rifle Invitational Track & Field meet on Friday — an early season test as the spring sports action begins in earnest after spring break.

Coal Ridge senior Peyton Garrison picked up right where she left off at the 3A state championships her junior year, winning the 100-meter (12.71) and 200-meter (25.53) sprints, and contributing to a trio of Lady Titan relay wins: 4×100 (51.52), 4×200 (1:51.65) and 4×400 (4:10.16).

Fellow Coal Ridge senior Mikayla Cheney took first in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.79, as the Titans won the girls meet with 104 points. Glenwood Springs was eighth with 36 points.

Other individual event winners among area schools included Glenwood Springs’ Ana Shea (high jump, 4-foot-6), Rifle’s Kade Bishop (400 meters, 53.11; long jump, 20-10.5) and Daniel Carreon (300-meter hurdles, 42.94), and Grand Valley’s Jacob Doyle (discus, 147-1).

The Rifle boys took fourth as a team with 57.5 points, behind Grand Junction Central (87), Fruita Monument (83) and Battle Mountain (68). Glenwood Springs and Grand Valley tied for seventh with 30 points each.

A Rifle Bear and Glenwood Springs Demon compete in Friday's Rifle High School Invitational.

Chelsea Self/Post Independen t

Other top-three event finishes by school:

Glenwood Springs — Boys: third 4×100 relay (46.02), and third 4×800 relay (9:20.03); Girls: Tori Taylor, third 100-meter hurdles (17.95), third 4×400 relay (4:31.72); Miah Suarez, second triple jump (31-8.25); Bailey Risner, third triple jump (28-6).

Coal Ridge — Boys: second 4×200 relay (1:37.48), second 4×400 relay (9:15.40), third 4×400 relay (3:43.20); Girls: third 800 sprint medley relay (2:05.44), third 4×800 relay (11:01.42), Natalie Smythe, second triple jump (34-0), Addy Davis, third discus (100-0)

Rifle — Boys: Kade Bishop, second 200 meters (23.79).

Basalt — Boys: Gavin Webb, third shot put (39-5.5); Girls: Katelyn Maley, second 800 meters (2:20.32), third 1600 meters (5:20.26), Ava Lane, third 800 meters (2:25.11).

Glenwood baseball scores wins

The Glenwood Springs baseball team is off to a 2-0 start with weekend tournament wins, 9-1 over Middle Park and 11-1 over Buena Vista.

Against Middle Park, the Demons’ Adam Gair batted two runs in, going 2-for-4 on the day, and Braxton Mims had a pair of RBIs on 3-for-4 hitting.

Other weekend baseball scores: Roaring Fork 11, Denver Christian 3 (Nolan Pierson 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Mason Smith, 3-for-4, 1 RBI); Rifle 14, Summit 6 (Austin Bowlan 4-for-4, 4 RBIs; Broc Caldwell 2-for-5, 2 RBIs); Summit 7, Rifle 3 (Gavin Peterson 2-for-3, 2 RBIs).

Girls soccer scores: Glenwood Springs 2, Eagle Valley 0; Fruita Monument 2, Glenwood Springs 0; Grand Junction Central 3, Coal Ridge 1; Montrose 4, Coal Ridge 0; CRMS 2, Rifle 1; Grand Valley 4, Rifle 3.

Boys lacrosse scores: Glenwood Springs 10, Durango 8 (Nick Geiser and Jonas Kohout, 3 goals each, Ray Rosenmerkel, 2 goals); Eagle Valley 16, Glenwood Springs 4.

Girls lacrosse scores: Roaring Fork 10, Montrose 5 (Angelina Montemayor, 3 goals; Maisie Smith, 2 goals).

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.