Rifle High School hosts Multi-League Track & Field Championships Friday, Saturday

Coal Ridge's Peyton Garrison leads a group of runners at home on April 22.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle High School plays host this weekend to the Class 2A, 3A and 4A Multi-League Championships track and field meet, with all area teams from Aspen to Parachute slated to attend.

The Friday and Saturday meet, in which athletes and teams will compete in their respective classifications, is among the final qualifying events for the May 19-21 Colorado Track and Field Championships.

A top contender in the state already is Coal Ridge High School senior Peyton Garrison, who is currently ranked No. 1 among 3A girls in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events.

Garrison, who has signed to run track for Montana State University next year, is the defending state champion in all three sprint events.

She enters the Friday league meet with a season-best time of 12.16 seconds in the 100 (Coal Ridge Invitational, April 22) 25.52 seconds in the 200 (Eagle Valley Invitational, April 9) and 56.47 seconds in the 400 (Eagle Valley Invite).

The defending 3A state team champion Lady Titans also hold the top time in the state in the 4×200 relay, 1:45.82 at the April 2 Cedaredge Invitational. They sit in the second spot currently in the 4×400 and 800 sprint medley and third in the 4×100 relay.

Competitors in the Rifle meet will not only be looking to rack up team points toward the 2A, 3A and 4A boys and girls league championships, they’ll be working to improve their track times and field event marks to try to make it into the top-18 qualifying spots for state in their classifications.

Other top 3A competitors coming into the final two weeks of the season, among the girls, include Basalt’s Ava Lane and Katelyn Maley in the 800 meters (third and fifth, respectively); Maley, Lane and Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney in the 1600 (sixth, 12th and 10th, respectively); Maley and Cheney in the 3200 (third and eighth); Coal Ridge’s Natalie Smyth in the 300 hurdles and triple jump (fifth and seventh, respectively); and Coal Ridge’s Brilee Jensen in the shot put and discus (ninth and 12th).

Rifle’s Kade Bishop won the long jump at the Demon Invitational on Saturday, April 16 at Stubler Memorial Field. He is currently ranked ninth among Class 3A long jumpers in Colorado.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Among the 3A boys who are in state qualifying position, Rifle’s Kade Bishop comes into the league championships ranked ninth in the long jump and 16th in the 400 meters; Rifle’s Daniel Carreon is ranked ninth in the 300 hurdles; Rifle’s Troy Mataia is ranked eighth in the shot put; Coal Ridge’s Justin Richel is ranked fifth in the pole vault; and Basalt’s Gavin Webb is ranked seventh in the high jump and 11th in the long jump.

Several Coal Ridge, Rifle and Roaring Fork boys relay teams are also vying for the top-18 qualifying spots.

In the 4A ranks, among the boys, Glenwood Springs sophomore Joaquin Sandoval is currently ranked seventh in the 100 meters.

And, for the girls, Glenwood’s Ella Johnson is ranked 10th in the 3200 meters. The Lady Demons’ 4×800 relay is also ranked 10th and their 800 sprint medley relay is sitting in the 18th spot, with hopes of improving that position along with several other Demon relay teams.

The Grand Valley boys and girls will be competing this weekend for top meet finishes and state qualifying times at the Class 2A level.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.