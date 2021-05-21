 Bridges High School graduates class of 2021 | PostIndependent.com
Bridges High School graduates class of 2021

Bridges High School senior Bailey Griebel wipes away a tear during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Jackelyn Guzman walks toward the podium during a graduation ceremony at Bridges High School on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Bridges High School graduating class of 2021 tosses their caps high in the air on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School senior Martin Flores receives his diploma during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School senior Skye Trenchard blows a kiss during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School senior Steven Batterman adjusts his tassel during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School senior Alexus Amaya awaits to receive her diploma during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School students converse during their graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Newly graduated Bridges High School students celebrate after receiving their diplomas during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School students await to receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Bridges High School senior Brian Delcid lifts up his diploma during a graduation ceremony on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com

