Changes to Glenwood Springs sign code and a minor change to accessory tourist rentals

Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously recently to approve minor text amendments to the city’s sign code and one minor amendment to the rules for accessory tourist rentals.

“These sign code amendments address two kinds of signs, monument signs and pole signs,” Emery Ellingson, a community development planner for the city said during the Nov. 17 city council meeting.

Monument signs are the lower-profile, ground-based signs, as opposed to the taller pole signs. They are typically found at the entrance to commercial centers, apartment complexes or large housing subdivisions, especially in West Glenwood.

The first change to the sign code would be to allow monument signs for some residential uses, specifically for multifamily residential development. The code change also reduces the maximum limit for the sign from 100 square feet to 64 square feet.

“Current code only allows a monument sign for residential use in a commercial zoning district and that’s pretty limiting,” Ellingson said. “I’m suggesting a change to include residential uses with the exclusion of single family detached duplexes and ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units).”

The second part is to amend code to prohibit pole signs for residential uses, he said. This change would make pole sign applications for mixed use and non-residential areas only.

“Right now pole signs are allowed by district,” Ellingson said. “So if you live on Sopris Drive, you can have a 20-foot pole sign in your front yard.”

The pole sign prohibition would extend to mobile home parks, nursing homes and personal care boarding homes, as well. Flag poles are dealt with separately.

The planning and zoning commission also proposed to change the height of pole signs from 8 feet to 6 feet.

Another minor change in the code would be for accessory tourist rentals.

Ellingson said that, back in 2015, the code had a definition for a family, but that was removed and all other sections of the code except the one minor one were replaced by occupancy limits.

“So, rather than having the city be in the business of defining who lives in the house, and if that constitutes a family, it just looks at square footage of a home to determine how many people can live there,” he said.

The code now states, “occupancy limits shall be established by International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) and shall be listed on the accessory tourist rental permit.”

The code change also matches the code written for short-term rentals.

