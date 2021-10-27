Garfield County Family Assistance appointments offered in Parachute

Garfield County is partnering with the Garfield County School District 16 to bring limited Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) services to the Family Resource Center in Parachute. Appointments are being taken on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new Parachute location offers another option for families to attend appointments without having to travel to Rifle or Glenwood Springs. According to a news release, TANF provides temporary assistance and intensive support to help eligible families secure employment and attain self-sufficiency.

Eligible clients include women who are pregnant, and families that have one or more children in the home that have struggled to maintain economic stability due to various challenges, such as the lack of job skills, education, disability, employment, and the absence or death of either parent.

Appointments can be made by calling the Garfield County Department of Human Services at (970) 625-5282. More program offerings and expanded appointment times are in the works at the Family Resource Center.

More information, including applicant requirements, is available on the Garfield County Human Services website at [garfield-county.com/human-services/colorado-works-tanf].