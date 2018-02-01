Trauger stepping down from Glenwood City Council

Glenwood Springs City Councilor Kathryn Trauger, who has served on council since 2015 and is the current mayor pro tem, is resigning due to work conflicts.

Trauger tendered her resignation at the end of the regular Thursday evening City Council meeting.

"For three years I have had the privilege of serving this city, and during that time we have undergone some significant changes, inside and out," Trauger told her fellow council members. "We have worked hard to listen to our citizens and have worked diligently to accomplish much. I hope that I have contributed in some way. There is still much to do."

Trauger informed the Post Independent that she has taken a job with Pitkin County government administration that will keep her from putting in the hours and making some of the engagements necessary to be an effective City Council member.

"This was a very, very tough decision … and it has been very special for me to serve the community," she said.

Trauger's decision to step down is effective immediately. City Council will take applications to fill the now-vacant at-large seat, and must make an appointment by March 3.

Trauger was elected to one of two at-large seats on the seven-member council in the April 2015 election. She was appointed mayor pro tem last April. She previously served as chair of the Planning & Zoning Commission for four years.

During her tenure on council, she has helped steer the city through the Grand Avenue Bridge project, an update of the development code, the Sixth and Seventh Street redevelopment plans, and the Confluence Redevelopment Plan.

"The biggest loss for me will be the loss of the close working relationship with city staff and my fellow council members," Trauger said in a prepared statement.

Councilor Steve Davis, who campaigned together with Trauger when they were both elected in 2015, said there will be a "huge vacuum" on council without her at the table.

"I will be calling you for advice," he said.

Added Mayor Michael Gamba, "Your absence up here will leave a giant hole no matter who we replace you with. Just your dedication to the community and your work ethic and constant striving for making Glenwood better is astounding."

The city will begin taking applications immediately to fill Trauger's position until the April 2019 election. Applications will be accepted until the close of business on Feb. 12.

Applicants must have resided and been a registered voter in the city of Glenwood Springs for one year. Interested applicants can find the application at http://www.cogs.us/Council.

For more information, contact the City Clerk's Office at (970) 384-6406 to obtain a copy of the application.

Applications can be mailed to the attention of Catherine Fletcher, Office of the City Clerk, 101 West 8th Street, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, or emailed to Catherine.fletcher@cogs.us.