Audra Nichole Kelley (December 6, 1985 – August 7, 2009)

Dear mom,

It’s been 10 years since you passed away. I thought of you with love today, but that’s nothing new.

I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.

I often speak your name.

All I have are memories and your pictures in a frame.

Your memory is my keepsake, with which I’ll never part.

I appreciate many things you’ve done how much you really cared.

I thank you for all the happiness and peace you put in peoples lives.

May your soul rest in peace.

Love your daughter,

Kaylee