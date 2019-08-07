Audra Nichole Kelley (December 6, 1985 – August 7, 2009)
Dear mom,
It’s been 10 years since you passed away. I thought of you with love today, but that’s nothing new.
I thought about you yesterday and days before that too.
I often speak your name.
All I have are memories and your pictures in a frame.
Your memory is my keepsake, with which I’ll never part.
I appreciate many things you’ve done how much you really cared.
I thank you for all the happiness and peace you put in peoples lives.
May your soul rest in peace.
Love your daughter,
Kaylee
Obituaries