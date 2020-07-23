Obituary: Christine G. Lynch
Christine G. Lynch October 12, 1933 – July 13, 2020 Chris passed away peacefully with her daughter, Jamie, by her side on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chris was a long-time resident of Glenwood Springs. She and her late husband, Don, owned and ranched what is now the 4-mile Bed and Breakfast and the Oak Meadows subdivision. They later moved into town, where they opened the Red Rooster Restaurant and Lynch Trucking. She enjoyed life in Glenwood and was an avid golfer, holding many Ladies Club titles in years past at the Glenwood Golf Course. Chris loved people, always having a story to share with whoever she met. Chris was a member of the Glenwood Church of Christ. She loved her church family. She came to know the Lord as a young girl and actively shared the many blessings God gave her with people throughout her life. Her relationship with the Lord was the guiding force in her life and led her to take hold of the opportunities that God brought her way. Chris was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Don Lynch; her son, Luke Lynch; her parents, John and Vera Gerlich; and two sisters, Aravella Baker and Dorothy McLaughlin. Chris Lynch is survived by her two daughters, Jamie Campa and Jo Anne (Russ) Licht; five grandchildren, Bonnie (Marc) Stewart, Lawson (Courtney) Lynch, Katie (Sean) Redmond, Caleb Licht, and Amy Licht; and two great-grandsons, Kason and Grey Stewart; her sister, Vergie Shelton; and her brother, Jerry (Gwen) Gerlich. In light of COVID 19, a small service was held on Tuesday, July 21 at the Glenwood Church of Christ. If you would like to honor Chris’s life, contributions can be made to: “Glenwood Church of Christ” 260 Soccer Field Road, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 or “Colorado Christian Services” at http://www.christianservices.org/donate
