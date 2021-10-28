Obituary: Christopher (Chris) Anderson

Christopher (Chris) Anderson

July 9, 1963 – October 9, 2021

On October 9th, 2021, Christopher John Anderson Sr. “Chris” (58) made “The Cool Guy” walk back up the “Stairway to Heaven.” He did so with his enchanting smile commonly associated with him, believing he understood something the rest of us did not. Like a rock star, he left unexpectedly but left us all nodding with confidence, battle-tested and eager to stick it to the man.

Chris was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on July 9th, 1963, to Leslie & Mary Lu Anderson before relocating to Boise, Idaho. He spent his childhood doing what he loved, fishing and competing in several sports such as baseball, tennis, and track & field. He also enjoyed reading books and transporting himself to another world entirely. A strong interest in science fiction (and Rock ‘n Roll) would eventually lead to a life of thought, imagination, and an uncontrollable yearn to understand the universe.

Mr. Cool graduated from Capital High School (Boise, ID) in 1981 before attending Boise State University. Though he was passionate and showed great potential to be an exceptional geologist, Chris’ true passion would always be food. He would be a gatherer of knowledge forever but would be a Chef for life. Known for cooking the most crave-able prime rib from Carbondale, CO to Aspen, CO, Chris started where many great chefs do, devolving recipes with his senses as a busboy at the world-renowned “Chart House” restaurant. This love of food would eventually inspire him to say goodbye to Idaho.

In the late ’80s, Chris found himself in Colorado after accompanying his brother Scott, who worked in Carbondale, CO as a mining engineer. It was in this valley Chris met the love of his life, Rose. Together they would share four sons and more than three decades of unforgettable memories.

While living in the valley, Chris held several notable positions making a lasting impression on the community. For nearly 20 years, he had the title of Chef at the Pour House restaurant in downtown Carbondale. Aside from being a Chef, Chris also owned Island Imports ‘n Stuff. After retiring from the kitchen, he worked several years managing/owning multiple FedEx routes based in Carbondale and the surrounding area. At the time of his passing, Chris was a proud member of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA), where he drove a bus and volunteered to train new drivers.

Chris was a father, husband, brother, and a worthy friend. He loved to tell jokes, play poker and spend evenings with his Dogs. His most prized possession was his Mustang. He will be missed by everyone who had that chance to meet him. Chris lived life alcohol-free for 20 years.

Chris is survived by his wife, Rose Porter, and their two sons Christopher John Anderson II, and David Scott Anderson of New Castle, CO, his stepson Jason Porter of Glenwood Springs, CO, his sister Sharon and brother in law Glen Smith of Meridian, ID, his aunt Carol Blake of Ogden, UT, his nephews Nicholas Smith, his wife Michele and children of Herriman, UT and Garrett Smith, his wife Melissa and children of Meridian, ID, his sisters in law, Gloria Serrano of Colorado Springs, CO, and Barbara VanHoose, her husband Jack and children of Rio Rancho, NM, his nieces Renee Fowler, her husband Travis and children of Silt, CO, Trisha Herrera, her husband Adam and children of Silt, CO, Lisa Mathews and her children of Colorado Springs, CO, Nina Haag of Rifle, CO and Desiree Haag of Colorado Springs, CO, his two grandchildren, Tedaza and Xavier Porter of Glenwood Springs, CO, many cousins, grand nephews and nieces, extended relatives and a multitude of friends & family.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Anderson, his mother, Mary Lu Anderson, his brothers Larry “David” Anderson and Scott Anderson, his uncle “Chuck” Blake, and his stepson Armando Ray “Mondo” Porter and others. We would like to thank Farnum-Holt Funeral Home.

Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, Chris’ family will celebrate his life in the coming weeks and again in the Spring. If you would like to attend or have a memory you would like to share; please send an email to “chrisjohnandersonmemorial@gmail.com”