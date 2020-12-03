Obituary: Cynthia (Cyndi) Fleming

Cynthia (Cyndi) Fleming

Provided Photo

Cynthia (Cyndi)

Fleming

April 2, 1966 – November 23, 2020

Cynthia “Cyndi” Faye Fleming (nee Washburn) passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado from natural causes attributable to a long struggle with the disease of alcoholism. She is remembered as vibrant, intelligent, compassionate, hilariously funny and endlessly loving.

Cyndi was born April 2, 1966 in Okinawa, Japan to Dr. Ken and Jane (Coffey) Washburn and grew up in San Antonio, Texas, and Springfield, Missouri. Cyndi attended the University of Colorado, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 1988 and a law degree in 1992. Cyndi married Peter Fleming in 1995 in Boulder, where their two daughters, Sara and Lauren, were born. The family moved to Glenwood Springs in 2002 to enjoy the mountains and be closer to Cyndi’s parents, who lived in Battlement Mesa.

As a guardian ad litem and Associate Director for Alpine Legal Services, Cyndi spent her career helping those less fortunate. She used her talents in language and law to help countless Spanish-speakers in the valley access legal help, to fight for better living situations for abused and neglected children, and to help those without monetary resources stand a fair chance in court.

Cyndi was full of wit, quick to whisper a quip in a friend’s ear that often caused an unexpected outburst of laughter. She loved music, playing guitar, singing, and dancing. Cyndi brought joy to friends and family by bringing them together for holidays and parties. She enjoyed travelling throughout the world as well as camping and hiking in the mountains of Colorado. She was a loving mother to her two children and a loyal friend to many.

Although their marriage ended in 2016, Cyndi and Peter remained close friends. Cyndi was preceded in death by her dear brother Cliff Washburn, a kindred spirit. She is survived by her daughters Sara Fleming and Lauren Fleming, her ex-husband Peter Fleming, parents Dr. Ken and Jane Washburn, brother Greg Washburn, sister Theresa Washburn, and many nieces and nephews. We mourn her loss and urge anyone struggling with addiction to seek help.

An online memorial and celebration of Cyndi’s life will be held via Zoom on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30am, Mountain Time. If you wish to participate, please register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y6gl93s5. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cyndi’s memory to Alpine Legal Services at https://alpinelegalservices.org/ or the Advocate Safehouse Project at https://www.advocatesafehouseproject.org/