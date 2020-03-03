Obituary: Eileen Davis

Eileen Davis

Provided Photo

Eileen Mae Ledesma [Freeman] Davis- Rifle, Colorado, passed February 28, 2020.

Eileen was born in Sacramento, California on July 21, 1949 to Gabriel Ledesma and Francis Quinones. Eileen married in 1964, raised her family in Soldier Summit, Utah. She shared so many stories of these days, the struggle was not the focus. Family was the meaning of life, she made her children’s clothes, cooked the best enchiladas, fried chicken and oatmeal. She and her husband were hardworking business owners, growing a successful business. Eileen has always been a hard worker. She recently retired at the age 70, she was still not ready to slow down. She continued to care for her family, her door was always open, and no one ever went hungry.

Eileen loved her family and shared many stories of how she and her siblings grew up. Her brother Gerald Ledesma of Arizona and late sister Deborah Cramer. Her children Leland, Allen, Lois and Roger (Tiffany) Freeman. Grandma writes: “I love all my grandkids and great grandkids, even though I don’t see them or know them well, I love them”. Eileen had 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Eileen enjoyed spending time over long conversations with her life partner, Willard. They enjoyed spending time together watching television, going fishing and bowling.

Preceding in death by many loved ones, her mother and father, sister Deborah and children Lois and Leland.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on at 703 Railroad Ave Rifle, Co. on Saturday March 7, 2020 @1:00 PM @ 703 Railroad Ave, Rifle Colorado.