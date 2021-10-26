Obituary: Gail Lynn Layne Coombs

May 13, 1949 – October 20, 2021

Gail Coombs of Rifle, CO unexpectedly passed away in Raton, New Mexico, while traveling back home from a wonderful visit with her sister in Mississippi.

Gail was born in Rifle to James and Juanita Layne. She was the sixth child of their seven children. Raised in South Rifle on the family ranch, after graduating Rifle High School in 1967; Gail continued to live in Rifle. Before the passing of her parents, she moved back to the family ranch to provide love and support for them. She was a lifelong member of the Christian Church.

Gail married Roy Coombs and had two children Shari and Roger; remaining lifelong friends after the marriage ended.

She worked at Garfield County School District for 35 years, and many remember her as the lunch lady.

She also worked part time at the Garfield Livestock Sales barn where she shared her wit and humor with those she worked with and the local ranchers.

Volunteering the last few years at the Rifle Heritage Center gave her pleasure with sharing the artifacts and interacting with visitors.

Gail is survived by her daughter Shari Edwards and grandchildren Danika Edwards, Corey Edwards and Caleb Edwards; son Roger (Patty) Coombs and grandchildren Kyle (Megan) Coombs, Brandon (Courtney) Borgard, Clayton (Cyalence) Coombs, Sabree (Tavis) Coombs. Her sisters Sylvia Edwards, Marlea (Phil) Antes, and Shirley (David) Lawson. Six great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, who will remember her as their beloved Aunt Gail.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Gerald, Bruce, baby-Keith, brother-in-law Les, sister-in-law Betty, son-in-law Scott and granddaughter Balee.

As all who knew Gail will remember, she loved spending time with family and playing cards including Pinochle and her newest game of Hand and Foot. She enjoyed her last several years up at the Senior Housing in Rifle and the friendships she made there.

Gail’s giving spirit and loving presence will be dearly missed.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Rifle Senior Center at 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that condolences be made in the form of a donation to an organization of your choice.