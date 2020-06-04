Obituary: Glenna Lusk
Glenna Marie Lusk was born on June 7, 1931 in West Virginia. She passed away May 25, 2020. Glenna was exceptional at bringing the family together.
She married Herman Maynard and had 5 sons, Roger (Linda), Herman Jr. (Rick), Phil (JoEllen), Greg, and Scott. After her divorce Glenna met the love of her life Buford Lusk and had 2 children Lawrence (Gina) and Tina.
Glenna was loved and cherished Grandmother to Mariane, Jason, Brian, Shannon, Jessica, and Justin. Glenna loved fishing trips and cooking a feast on holidays. You never left her house with an empty belly, without getting a hug & kiss, and without hearing her telling you I love you. The family can only hope that Glenna is now with her children that have passed and her husband Boo doing the thing she loved most fishing.
Her service will be held on August 9, 2020 in Carbondale, CO.
