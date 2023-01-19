Obituary: James Patrick Burke III “BUDDHA” “JIMMY”
April 27, 1987 – December 26, 2022
James Patrick Burke III Passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022 in Clancy, Montana. He is Proceeded in death by his mom Kim Burke’ Jamison, his father James Burke Jr., his step dad “Slates” Jamison, cousin Erin Grogan, brother Claydo Morrison. Jimmy was born April 27, 1987 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was what some saw as an Outlaw but he had a heart of gold and loved deeply, he went against the normal and stood out because of what he believed in. Always standing up for the underdog, a force to be wrecken with teaching others to embrace their own uniqueness no matter what others thought. He had a deep passion for motorcycles, born a tried & true biker motor oil ran through his blood, always down to have a good time playing video games and being with family & friends making people laugh. He was a protector & a comedian & best of friend to many he’ll be deeply missed more than he knows. He is survived by his sister & best friend Michaella Jamison, sister Shelly Jamison, “Granny” Yvette Wanner, brothers Clayton & Kyle Jamison & Nicolas Garcia, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, & nephews.
