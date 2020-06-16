Obituary: Jerry Rankin

Jerry Rankin

Provided Photo

Born in farm country, Jerry Rankin loved the earth and his family dearly. He held a doctorate in political science and left his professorial position to farm grass and raise cattle. Jerry always carried with him the love of learning and equity, which he shared with friends and family through rich conversation. His strong moral compass guided his family and lent itself to his progressive ideals and activism.

A contemplative thinker (and thoughtful pauser), Jerry had a great memory for stories, dates, and indelicate jokes. He did not shy away from hard work and was a grounded man, at home outdoors. Detail-oriented, he was happiest when he had a project at hand to create or improve, even if that project was the world.

Jerry passed in peace at age 77 and is survived by his three daughters (Julie, Leigh & Iris ), his grandchildren (Paige, Seth, Aidan & Elsie), and his life partner of 42 years, Brigitt Widmer.

If you would like to honor Jerry’s memory, stand up for what you believe is fair and true. Treat people kindly. Tell others you love them dearly and, if it moves you to tears, know that he would have teared up, too. Talk, laugh, and stay up later than you might have. Jerry will be there. In fact, he may be the last one to leave.