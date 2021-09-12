Obituary: Kevin Robert Bloch

Kevin Robert Bloch

Kevin Robert Bloch

August 17, 1969 – July 22, 2021

Kevin R. Bloch, age 51, of Greeley, Colorado, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his home. Kevin was born August 17, 1969 to Robert D. and Carmelita (Bainbrich) Bloch.

He was a “Jack of All Trades”. He worked in plumbing and maintenance, and most recently as a security Guard. He was very musically inclined and loved playing the guitar. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing. He was always the “Entertainer” and love to make his friends and family smile and laugh with his wit and sense of humor.

Kevin was able to be a caretaker for his parents for the last few years, allowing his parents to enjoy the freedom of being in their own home for as long as they could.

He is survived by his sister Julie, brother-in-law Greg and their 4 children. He is also survived by 2 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew; as well as a large extended family of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who will miss him greatly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Carmelita, Uncle Alan, and Aunt Kay.

Celebration for Kevin Saturday September 18. Burning mountain park downtown New Castle from 11:00 to 3:00.