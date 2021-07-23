Obituary: Patrick Klusmire

Patrick Klusmire

November 12, 1957 – July 15, 2021

Patrick James Klusmire (Pete) was born to Newt and Jeanette Klusmire in Aspen, Nov. 12, 1957, and passed away July 15, 2021 at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. He graduated from Basalt High School.

He will be remembered by friends and family as a hard-working honest man with a great sense of humor, a ready smile, a deep sense of loyalty and despite a gruff exterior, unfailingly kind and generous with his time and talents. Pete enjoyed sports, agonizing over the ups and downs of the Denver Broncos and Colo. Rockies. He loved hunting, fishing, camping & anything outdoors. As a young man he worked in construction and on drilling rigs; and for nearly 25 years worked for Gallegos Masonry in Aspen becoming a skilled stone mason.

He built his house on Silt Mesa, proving his skill at persuasion by getting many of his friends in the construction trades to help work on the house for not much more than “beverages” and the promise of a flagstone fireplace or walkway. Pete married Debbie (Fritzlan) in 2007. They were quite a team and complimented each other to create a lasting partnership that survived all that life threw at them. He always said his wife was a steadfast partner joining him in everything from vacation trips, fishing and camping to home repairs. He marveled at her patience and commitment during the past years when she was by his side as his health suffered. The couple moved to Grand Junction to be at a lower elevation and closer to medical specialists.

Pete is survived by his wife Debbie; step daughter, Kasie Fritzlan, Silt; brothers Newt Klusmire (Deb Scherger), Hartsel, CO; Jon Klusmire (Tamara Cohn) Bishop, CA; nieces and nephews Newton (Madeline) Fruita; Seth Klusmire and Maeve Klusmire (Shane Williams), Denver; Ansel Klusmire, Seattle, WA; and Mariah Klusmire (Ben Shapiro), Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.