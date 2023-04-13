Obituary: Randy Eugene Crouch
October 17, 1962 – April 5, 2023
Randy Eugene Crouch was born Ocober 17, 1962 in Hawarden, Iowa to Don and Carol Crouch. He is proceeded in death by his mother Carol Marie Schiefen. Randy was a very loving and caring man. He loved his kids and his daughter in-law with all his heart. His grandchildren and his great grandchildren meant the world to him, he loved seeing them every chance he got. He was so proud of his children for everything they had accomplished in there life’s. Randy had a special place in his heart for his dogs as well, Rosie Sugar and most recently Peanut. Family and friends were his life and what he loved and enjoyed the most in life. He spent a lot of his time enjoying the peacefulness of fishing on his boat. He loved his dad and wished he had seen him more often and he missed his mom extremely after her passing. Randy is survived by his wife of 20 years Susan Gail Hjaltalin, son Steven Crouch, daughter in-law Tara Crouch, daughter Stephanie Crouch, Father Don Crouch, sister Tammy Scherer, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Randy will be extremely missed and forever in our hearts.
