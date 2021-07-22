Obituary: Rusty (Donald Eugene) Ford
Eugene) Ford
May 26, 1937 – July 15, 2021
Lifelong Glenwood Springs resident, Rusty Ford, passed away on July 15, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1937 and raised at South Canyon by his parents, James & Ila Buttram. Rusty married Laurine Banks of Basalt on December 27, 1959.
Survived by his wife Laurine, daughter Joyce (David) Hunter of Morrison, CO and Shirley (Dave) Fockler of Glenwood Springs. Grandchildren Daniel Hunter, David Hunter, Nicole (Fockler) (David) Sampson, and Kellen Fockler. Preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Sarah Hunter.
Rusty worked at Mid-Continent as a coal miner and loved to tell stories of his time in the mines and growing up in South Canyon & Glenwood. We don’t know if there is a coal mine in heaven, but if there is, he’s surely loading Sixteen Tons each day. Grizzly Creek was one of his favorite fishing spots. Family will have a private remembrance and spread his ashes at the place he called home.
We are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by the staff and caregivers at Renew Roaring Fork and Home Care and Hospice of the Valley.
