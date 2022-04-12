Obituary: Steven Webster
December 8, 1949 – March 24, 2022
On March 24, 2022, Steven Wayne Webster passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack. Steve entered this world in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late John and Berniece Webster. He later graduated from John Harris High School and attended University of Pittsburgh in Johnstown before marrying his love, Diane Hegerich. In 1976, Steve and Diane moved their family to Colorado where he worked his way up to owning and operating his own crane service company.
Steve was the life of the party. Nothing brought him more joy than to bring his family and friends together. He loved rallying everyone for horseshoe tournaments, BBQs and sports gatherings.
He is survived by his wife Diane, children Shelly Schuckers(Jim) and Jacob Webster(JD), sisters Linda McCollum(Stan) and Tami Blessing(Ken) as well as grandchildren, a great granddaughter, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. Preceded in death by son Josh Webster.
A celebration of Steve’s life is to be held on May 15, 2022 at the Silt Island Park from 2:00-4:00pm. Please join us to share stories, throw a horseshoe or two and partake in a dessert bar (please bring your favorite dessert to honor his sweet tooth).
