Obituary: Thomas Joseph Neal

Thomas Joseph Neal

Provided Photo

Thomas Joseph

Neal

January 26, 1959 – July 2, 2021

Thomas Joseph (T.J.) Neal, 62, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away peacefully at Valley View Hospital, July 2, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He passed following a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Russell and Marcia (McKee) Neal. In his younger years, his family raised animals at their home and enjoyed outings to their cabin in Pitkin. He competed in rodeo events, and loved any activity in the mountains, including hunting, snowmobiles and skiing.

He graduated from Central High School in 1977, where he very much loved and excelled in sports, his favorites being track and football.

TJ and Marcy Branton wed in 1983 and had two daughters, both of which were his true sources of pride and joy.

TJ’s father introduced him to the electrical supply business as a teen, which turned out to be the start of a very successful career. He spent his entire working life dedicated to that industry and made many friends along the way. His career moved them around Colorado from Grand Junction; to Denver, Steamboat Springs and Rifle. He spent the last 28 years working for All-Phase/CED in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

As a Colorado native, he truly loved this land. He found solace in the outdoors and joy while riding his ATV and playing golf.

TJ is survived by his mother, Marcia Neal, of Grand Junction; his wife, Marcy Neal, of Rifle; daughters, Afton Neal (Jonny Espe), of Grand Junction and Cara Neal (Martin Carlin), of Rifle; sister, Melissa (Chris) Loncarich of Mack, Colorado and brother, Mitch (Cindy) Neal of Fayetteville, Georgia.

He is predeceased by his father, Russell Neal.

A gathering to celebrate TJ’s life will take place on August 15, 2021 between 11:00-2:00 at Vista View Events at Open Heart Ranch near Harvey Gap State Park (Silt, Colorado). The memorial service will begin at 11:30 and we would love guests to come and share a favorite memory or story.