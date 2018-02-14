Rita Jane (Schweikhardt) Hazelton

Rita Jane Hazelton died peacefully at her home in New Castle, Colorado, just before midnight on Thursday, February 8, 2018, with her son and daughter at her side. She was 79.

Rita was born to the late Ernest F. and Hattie Rose Schweikhardt in Brush, Colorado. Rita was the youngest of four siblings, including Keith, Phyllis and Robert. She grew up in Montrose, Colorado, and graduated from Montrose High School before attending nursing school at CU in Boulder.

Rita was a young registered nurse in San Francisco when she met a handsome sailor named Larey Hazelton. They were married in 1962 and had two children. They were married for over 51 years before Larey's passing in 2014.

Rita had a love for animals, hiking, tai chi, yoga, walking her dog, and bird watching. She was a member of the Congregational Church of the Valley for many years.

Rita was a devoted friend to many and she loved caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Mike Cox of New Castle; her son and daughter-in-law Grady and Suzanne Hazelton of New Castle, grandchildren Kasey and Sarah Cox of New Castle, Chelsey and Austin Usher currently stationed in Virginia, Sophie Anne Hazelton and Brian Larey Hazelton. She was also a great-grandmother to Landon Cody Usher, Lincoln Michael Usher, Katherine Belle Cox and Tobin Wayne Cox.

A memorial gathering will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 at the Congregational Church of the Valley in Silt. Pastor Randy Jorgensen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rita, to The Rifle Animal Shelter, PO Box 1375, Rifle, Colorado, 81650 or at http://www.rifleanimalshelter.org.