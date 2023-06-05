 PHOTOS: Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduates class of 2023 | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduates class of 2023

Staff Report
  

Colorado Rocky Mountain School class of 2023.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy

Colorado Rocky Mountain School of Carbondale graduated its class of 2023 on Saturday.

Bennett Jones from Basalt receives her diploma from Jeff Leahy, head of school.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Aya Tesoro from Carbondale after receiving her diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Hayden Murray from Snowmass after receiving his diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Makai Yllanes from Carbondale after receiving his diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Maya Menconi from Carbondale after receiving her diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Mayan Schmidt from after receiving her diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy
Watts Brooks from Glenwood Springs after receiving his diploma.
Renee Ramge Photography/Courtesy

