PHOTOS: Opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort gets divine

Sam Brager takes a break from his job at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park to be the season's very first chair at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Bluebird sky. Below freezing. First chair, 9 a.m.

Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs welcomed its opening day of the 2022-2023 season Friday morning. After a ceremonial prayer to the snow gods to usher in first chair, riders took on mostly groomed terrain and some decent rollers on the Midway run.

Sunlight Mountain remains open for weekend operations, with just one of the three lifts currently running. Sunlight officials say if there’s enough snowfall in the near future, additional terrain and lifts will be open by Dec. 2.

A snowboarder bows his head in prayer as Kimberlee Law, left, a local pastor, priest and vicar, gives a prayer to usher in the first chair of the season at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Sam Brager gives a Shaka sign while riding the season’s first chair at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

People ride the chairlift at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

People ski and snowboard down Sunlight Mountain on Friday. It was Sunlight’s opening day.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

A snowboarder scrapes down Sunlight Mountain on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent