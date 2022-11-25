 PHOTOS: Opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort gets divine | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort gets divine

News News |

  

Sam Brager takes a break from his job at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park to be the season's very first chair at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Bluebird sky. Below freezing. First chair, 9 a.m.

Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs welcomed its opening day of the 2022-2023 season Friday morning. After a ceremonial prayer to the snow gods to usher in first chair, riders took on mostly groomed terrain and some decent rollers on the Midway run.

Sunlight Mountain remains open for weekend operations, with just one of the three lifts currently running. Sunlight officials say if there’s enough snowfall in the near future, additional terrain and lifts will be open by Dec. 2.

A snowboarder bows his head in prayer as Kimberlee Law, left, a local pastor, priest and vicar, gives a prayer to usher in the first chair of the season at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
Sam Brager gives a Shaka sign while riding the season’s first chair at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday morning.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
People ride the chairlift at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
People ski and snowboard down Sunlight Mountain on Friday. It was Sunlight’s opening day.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A snowboarder scrapes down Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent
A skier takes on a groomed run at Sunlight Mountain on Friday.
Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 