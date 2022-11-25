PHOTOS: Opening day at Sunlight Mountain Resort gets divine
Bluebird sky. Below freezing. First chair, 9 a.m.
Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs welcomed its opening day of the 2022-2023 season Friday morning. After a ceremonial prayer to the snow gods to usher in first chair, riders took on mostly groomed terrain and some decent rollers on the Midway run.
Sunlight Mountain remains open for weekend operations, with just one of the three lifts currently running. Sunlight officials say if there’s enough snowfall in the near future, additional terrain and lifts will be open by Dec. 2.
