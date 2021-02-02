Student-Athletes within Roaring Fork School District now allowed one guest per home game on a trial basis

A Glenwood Springs Demon battles for possession of the ball during Tuesday night's season opener game against the Basalt Longhorns.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

A limited number of guests will be allowed to attend home games for student-athletes, the Roaring Fork School District announced in a news release Tuesday. The release stated that it is within the health guidelines of Garfield County for a total of 12 tickets to be issued to the home team, or one per player.

The release also stated it will be up to the families’ discretion how the ticket will be used. And the reason it is only one ticket per athlete is because of how many other people will be in attendance for competitions aside from team members.

“After accounting for essential personnel, all student-athletes on a team (JV and Varsity), and the individuals necessary to successfully host a competition (e.g., scorekeepers, team managers, etc.), the Roaring Fork Schools can invite one spectator for each student-athlete and still meet the health and safety requirements,” the release stated.

RFSD made it clear in the release that tickets will be issued on a trial basis and if crowd management becomes too difficult or if people are not adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol then there’s a chance spectators will no longer be allowed.

“Visitors who violate safety precautions or who create distractions will be removed from the game,” the release stated.