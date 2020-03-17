More COVID-19 cancellations, postponements

LIFT-UP postpones pantry service

Because of the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, LIFT-UP is postponing service from all pantries until Thursday. LIFT-UP leadership will use this time to meet with city and county officials to form a plan to move ahead.

“Our top priority remains to keep our volunteers, staff and clients safe through this time while also being able to provide services. The temporary pause will allow us assess the situation, get advice and plan for the future,” said Executive Director Angela Mills.

Humanitarian Awards postponed

Due to all events over 50 people having been banned temporarily, the Humanitarian Awards will postpone the awards ceremony. A new date will be announced shortly.

CPA Convention in Glenwood Springs canceled

As a result of the rapidly shifting landscape due to COVID-19, the Colorado Press Association board of directors has decided to cancel the upcoming convention, scheduled for April 30 through May 2 in Glenwood Springs.

CPA said its primary concern will always be the health and well-being of its attendees, speakers, exhibitors and staff, according to a press release.

Airport field trip canceled

The Rifle Garfield County Airport has canceled its annual airport field trip day previously scheduled for Thursday, April 16, due to efforts to be in compliance with the requirements regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Staff will miss enjoying this time with these young children and look forward to seeing them next year, according to a press release.