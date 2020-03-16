Here’s your GarCo roundup for COVID-19 closures, postponements and more | PostIndependent.com

Here’s your GarCo roundup for COVID-19 closures, postponements and more

News News | March 16, 2020

Staff reports

There have been a lot of postponements, closures and more recently in Garfield County. Stories are broken down by the following categories: Public facilities, attractions and sports, nonprofits and more. They’re listed with the most recent stories first in each category.

We’ll continue to post many of them as individual stories as they come in, but this will serve as a roundup for all of them. If you know of a closure or postponement and don’t see it here please let us know at news@postindependent.com.

Public facilities

CMC closes campuses, residence and dining halls to remain open
RFTA reduces service beginning Monday
City of Glenwood Springs, GarCo announce facility closures; regional health officials working to setup COVID-19 phone line
Roaring Fork, Garfield Re-2 schools cancel classes for next week amid heightened COVID-19 concerns
Colorado Mountain College extends spring break, shifts to online classes beginning March 23
Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties ban most gatherings of more than 50 people in response to COVID-19 spreading, advocate social distancing

Attractions and sports

After staying open Sunday, Glenwood Hot Springs will join other tourist attractions in shutdown mode this week over COVID-19 concerns
Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs close until March 22
Aspen Skiing Co. to shut down for a week, Sunlight for the remainder of the season after Colorado governor orders closure
Vail Resorts is shutting down its North American resorts until March 22
State high school basketball tournaments cancelled midstream, as facilities close due to virus concerns
Spring high school sports suspended, as schools directed to prepare for other potential virus-related closures

Nonprofits and more

Garfield County GOP postpones county assembly

